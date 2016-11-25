Didi Dramani to be appointed Hearts Coach

Hearts of Oak has confirmed holding advanced talks with coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani to take over the coaching job following the departure of interim head Yaw Preko couple of months ago. The Phobians are in the market looking for a substantive coach ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League and have identified the former Asante Kotoko trainer as the best option available.

Dramani was linked with the job last season but the management opted for American-based Japanese coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi but they look set to get the Black Princess and Black Satellites coach this season.

‘’Hearts of Oak is looking for a coach who should be able to transform the team and play the kind of football that will attract fans to the stadium,’’ Spokesperson of the club Opare Addo toldJoy Sports

‘’And we all know the record of Didi Dramani is not bad, he is a very good and he can do a good job if we have him in our team’’

‘’If the decision finally settles on Didi… then yes we all have to support him because his record was a good one.’’