Christian Atsu looking good for promotion as Newcastle beat Brentford

Christian Atsu bounced back from a disappointing international break with Ghana to help Newcastle United to a 3-1 win over Brentford in the Championship on Saturday.

The Black Star started in both of the draws against Uganda and South Africa, and was short of his inspired best as Avram Grant’s side scored just one goal in over 180 minutes of football.

The West Africans’ failings in front of goal came in stark contrast to Newcastle’s rampant display against Brentford on Saturday, as Rafael Benitez’s side dispatched the Bees with three goals in the first 50 minutes of the match.

Ciaran Clark opened the scoring in the 11th minute, and Dwight Gayle added a second five minutes later before doubling his tally for the afternoon with a strike soon after the break.

Atsu featured for 72 minutes before being replaced by United States international DeAndre Yedlin, having earlier been shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

The wideman is looking to rediscover momentum in his career after tricky spells with Everton and Bournemouth, and it may be that Newcastle—who are second after 12 matches having taken 25 points—is the ideal environment for the former FC Porto man to demonstrate his enduring class.

Source: CNN