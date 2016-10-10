…Chief blames GFA, Sports Ministry

Tamale Naa Dakpema Mohammed Alhassan has blamed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports after the Black Stars played out a goalless game with the Cranes of the Uganda in the 2018 World Cup Qualifier on Friday.

Despite being huge favourites the Black Stars failed to make home advantage count and eventually dropped two points in their opening fixture of the Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifiers. The match was moved to Tamale after poor attendance in previous matches at the stadiums in Kumasi and Accra.

The late change did not go down too well with the managers of the stadium who had to work overtime to get the pitch ready for the game. State of the pitch was berated by the players and coach.

Despite the work that was done on it, the nature of the pitch was complained about by the players and coach following the game.

According to Naba Dakpema the proper steps would have been taken to ensure Ghana’s victory in the match, had he and his elders had he been informed earlier.

“In fact yesterday I was very sad because we were unable to get victory,” Naa Dakpeman said

“I would have wished to be in formed earlier about the game so I can pray well for the victory. Anyway, a draw is better than a defeat, so we will take it like that.”