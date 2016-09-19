Ghana beat Ivory Coast 3-1 on Sunday in the 2017 African Junior Championship final qualifying first leg tie.
Captain Eric Eyiah opened the scoring as Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side went into the break with a two-zero lead.
But the away goal could prove crucial for Les Eléphanteaux who will host the Black Starlets in the return leg in a fortnight.
Ghana are bent on qualifying to the finals in Madagascar next year after being disqualified for fielding an over-aged player against Cameroon in the qualifiers.
CAF U17 final qualifier Starlets beat Ivory Coast
Ghana beat Ivory Coast 3-1 on Sunday in the 2017 African Junior Championship final qualifying first leg tie.
Click on a tab to select how you'd like to leave your comment
- The Chronicle - Ghana News