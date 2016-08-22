Bolt’s Farewell: ICan’t Carry On For Ever

Two hours after Usain Bolt had won the ‘triple-triple’ by blasting over the line to win gold for Jamaica in the men’s 4x100m relay, he completed his first exhaustive round of television interviews and strode down into the mixed zone beneath the Stadio Olimpico where hundreds more journalists were waiting for him.

Plaintive cries followed him down from the stands. ‘Bolt, Bolt,’ they yelled as he disappeared from the Olympic arena forever. He won three more golds here in Rio to take his total to nine and cement his place in athletics history.

Only Finland’s Paavo Nurmi and Carl Lewis, of the USA, can match that total in track and field and no sprinter has ever done what he has done.

Bolt admitted he had mixed feelings about walking away from the sport but he insisted he would not compete at Tokyo in 2020, when he will be 33.

‘All the weight has gone from my shoulders now,’ Bolt said, as he reflected on what he had just achieved. ‘There’s some sadness that it’s all over but there is a lot of relief, too. There is a lot of pressure that comes with what I do.

I hope I have set the bar high enough that no one can do what I have done again. It has taken a lot of sweat, tears and sacrifice to get here but I feel like I have become unbeatable in major championships. I know that people want me to stick around but this is the last one. I’m sorry.’

‘Mission accomplished,’ Bolt said yesterday morning, but athletics faces its own mission now. The reality is that it is going to take far more than just one man to fill the gap left by Bolt.

Why swimming icon Phelps is calling it quits

Michael Phelps always seems to get the better of water, and humans who swim in it. In Rio, Phelps underlined his status as the King of the Olympic Games. He won five more gold medals to bring his total to 23, more than any other athlete in history. No one else is even in double figures.

He won a silver, too, meaning he has won 28 medals over the five Olympics in which he has competed. He is retiring on his own terms.

‘I feel fulfilled,’ he says. ‘It was what I wanted. I was able to dedicate myself to this last comeback and that was it. One last hurrah.

Looking back, it happened exactly how I wanted it to and exactly how it should have. Now I can hang up my suit and be happy with retiring. During the medal ceremonies, I was more emotional than I ever was before. I think that’s just because I was truly happy with where I am and how everything went.’

It is put to him that he has already abandoned retirement once, after London 2012, and that he may do so again. His friend and rival Ryan Lochte is convinced Phelps will race at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Phelps shakes his head. ‘I’m done,’ he says. ‘I’m out. See you later. Yeah. No more.

‘That’s what people need to understand because you cannot do it alone. I have tried it before and it was the biggest failure in the world. We get to this pinnacle. We’re at the highest level of competition and then the next day, we are done and we are gone. Phelps, 31, is getting married later this year to his fiancée, Nicole Johnson, with whom he has a three-month-old son.

Semenya wins 800m for South Africa

South Africa’s Caster Semenya won Olympic gold in the 800m but Great Britain’s Lynsey Sharp missed out on a medal as she finished sixth.

Semenya, 25, set a national record to win in one minute 55.28 seconds and finish well clear of silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi.

Kenya’s Margaret Nyairera Wambui took the bronze medal, while Scot Sharp set a new personal best of 1:57:69.

Semenya, who has been subject to gender testing, won silver in 2012. Speaking after her victory, Semenya preferred to focus on her gold medal rather than “talk about some speculation”.

She added: “It’s not about looking at people, how they look, how they speak, how they run. It’s not about being muscular. It’s all about sports.”

Asked about her critics, Semenya told BBC Sport: “They’re building your strength. They’re making you a better person. People should learn how to unite. Sport is all about uniting people and not discriminating. I feel sorry for them.”

Brazil win first Olympics football gold

Neymar scored the winning penalty as hosts Brazil beat Germany 5-4 on penalties in Rio to win their first men’s Olympic football gold medal.

The game finished 1-1 after extra time, with Neymar’s first-half free-kick cancelled out by Max Meyer’s strike.

In the shootout, Germany’s Nils Petersen had his penalty saved by Weverton before Neymar won it. This comes two years after Germany thrashed Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals in Belo Horizonte.

In front of 78,000 at the Maracana, Brazil got a measure of revenge as they finally won the Olympic title after losing in the finals in 1984, 1988 and 2012.

Before the game, fans talked of “revenge” over Germany, but Neymar’s winning penalty also made this Brazil’s most successful Olympics as they won a sixth gold medal for the first time.

For a Games staged amid continuing social problems, and with relatively few golden moments for the host nation, the deafening noise at the finale was symbolic.

As Neymar sunk to his knees in tears, the crowd bellowed “o campeao voltou” (the champions are back), a song which has echoed throughout the past fortnight and gave a sense of Brazil’s restored confidence after a bruising past few years.

Nigeria beat Honduras wins Football bronze

Sadiq Umar scored a pair of goals and Nigeria won the Olympic bronze medal by holding off Honduras 3-2 on Saturday at Mineirao Stadium.

It was Nigeria’s third Olympic medal in men’s soccer. The African nation won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games with a 3-2 victory over Argentina. The team fell to Argentina in the final at the 2008 Beijing Games for the silver.

The medal was a reward for an Olympic tournament that got off to a rocky start. Nigeria’s arrival in Brazil was delayed until just hours before the team’s opening match because of a flight mix-up in Atlanta.

It was not the first time an African team had to make a last-minute flight for a high-profile match in Brazil. In 2014, Cameroon’s World Cup team refused to board a plane to take them to Brazil because of a dispute over bonus payments for the tournament. Their national soccer federation took out a loan to meet their demands, and the team caught a later flight.

OLYMPICS MEDAL TABLE

G S B Total

1. United States 43 37 37 117

2. Great Britain 27 22 17 66

3. China 26 18 26 70

4. Russia 17 17 19 53

5. Germany 17 10 15 43

AFRICA

16. Kenya 5 6 1 12

27. South Africa 2 6 2 10

46. Ethiopia 1 1 5 7

51. Ivory Coast 1 0 1 2 69. Niger 0 1 0 2 75. Egypt 0 0 3 3 75. Tunisia 0 0 3 3