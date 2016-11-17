Black Queens depart for African Women’s Champs

The Blacks Queens left Accra on Wednesday afternoon to Cameroon for the 2016 African Women’s Championship.
Twenty-one (21) players and 11 officials flew out of the Kotoka International Airport.
Ghana will open her Group B campaign against Kenya on 20 November at the Stade Municipal de Limbe, Limbe.
They will also play Nigeria and Mali for the 10th edition of the tournament which runs from ]19 November to 03 December 2016
Black Queens squad:
Goalkeepers: Nana Ama Asantewa , Patricia Matey and Fafali dumehashi
Defenders: Janet Egyir, Rosemary Ampem, Linda Eshun, Cynthia Adobea, Cynthia Adjei and Regina Antwi
Midfielders: Juliet Acheampong, Mary Essiful, Priscilla Saahane, Priscilla Otchere, Safia Abdul Rahman, Alice Kusi, Elizabeth Addo, Grace Asare
Strikers: Samira Suleman, Portia Boakye, Florence Dadson, Faiza Ibrahim
- The Chronicle - Ghana News