Bench under-performing players; Appiah tells Grant

Former Ghana captain Stephen ‘Tonardo’ Appiah has advised coach Avram Grant to bench several underperforming Black Stars players after they failed to defeat Uganda in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Tamale on Friday.

“Avram Grant should give new players the chance to prove their worth,” Appiah told Kessben FM.

“There is no competition in the Black Stars setup and some of the players think that even if they don’t work hard they will still have the opportunity to play.

“Grant should start believing in young players that are available so that competition will be in the team,” he added.

The former Juventus midfielder also insisted that the Black Stars have lost their team spirit since majority of Ghanaians have decided not to support them.

“I didn’t see Ghanaians putting in much effort against Uganda. I watched other games on the continent as well over the weekend and saw fully packed stadia but why not in Ghana?

“The spirit of our team does not exist anymore since Ghanaians aren’t cheering the team up again.”

The Black Stars will engage Egypt in another World Cup qualifier in November.