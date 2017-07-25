Bale wishes Lukaku good luck …as he joins world’s most expensive player list

65 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Gareth Bale believes Romelu Lukaku will prove a hit at Manchester United and has wished him luck ahead of the new season.

The pair caught up in the aftermath of United’s 2-1 penalty shootout victory during a pre-season friendly in Santa Clara on Sunday night.

The Belgian striker sealed a £75million move to Old Trafford earlier this month from Everton, and Bale expects him to repay Jose Mourinho’s faith.

After the pair were snapped having a friendly chat on the pitch, the 28-year-old revealed: ‘I just wished him good luck for the season. He has just signed for them and I hope he has a great season.

‘I’m sure he knows all about the spotlight [from his time at Everton and Chelsea]. He has been playing for long enough now.

‘He has done very well in the Premier League and I am sure he will do great for them.’

United prevailed in the shootout in California after Casemiro had cancelled out an opening strike from Jesse Lingard in normal time.

Mourinho’s side have one game remaining on their tour of the USA.

They face Barcelona in Maryland on Wednesday before heading back to Europe for the closing stages of their pre-season preparation.

Credit: dailymail.co.uk