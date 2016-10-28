Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah make injury return …ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier against Egypt

Ghana received a massive boost for next month’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt as deputy skipper Andre Ayew recovered from his injury to play for West Ham United in their 2-1 over Chelsea in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old stepped out of the dug-out to replace Manuel Lanzini at the Olympic Stadium in London, as the Hammers defeated the in-form Blues.

A goal in each half from Cheikhou Kouyate and Edimilson Fernandes coasted the Hammers to decent win despite a stoppage-time strike from Gary Cahill.

Co-incidentally Andre Ayew suffered his injury on his debut for the Hammers against Chelsea in the Premier League in mid-August.

The former Olympique Marseille player missed Ghana’s World Cup qualifying opener against Uganda last month due to the injury.

But his return to action means he will he available for selection to Black Stars coach Avram Grant who is hoping to name a strong squad to face the Pharoahs in Cairo.

In a another development, Kwadwo Asamoah has returned to action from injury. The 27-year-old climbed off the bench in the 82nd minute to replace Miralem Pjanic at the Juventus Stadium in Turin as the Old Ladies posted a 4-1 win over Sampdoria, last Wednesday.

Asamoah was hauled off during a Serie A win over Palermo after suffering a sprain knee.

Ghana coach Avram Grant would have the midfield talisman available for selection for the clash with Egypt in Cairo. Asamoah has not played for Ghana since 2014 and is set to return to action for the Black Stars.