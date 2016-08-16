Ayew Delighted With Payet Reunion

By Naabenyin Joojo Amissah,

New West Ham United acquisition Andre Ayew is excited to have linked up with former team-mate Dimitri Payet at the club.

The Ghanaian and the France international played together during their time with Ligue 1 side Marseille, before departing for Swansea and West Ham respectively last summer.

The Black Star has, nonetheless, joined up with his friend in London, after completing a three-year move to the Hammers two weeks back.

“We played for about three years together and built a great relationship,” Ayew told his club’s official website. “I am happy to be in the same squad with him again and he is a great player.

“I think he can do even more. We worked together for a long time and I know his style of play. “There will be no competition [for free-kicks]. It is part of Dimitri’s game and he will get us goals from set-pieces.

“This club has a lot of ambition and I want to be a part of that. “I had a good time at Swansea and coming to West Ham is a great step forward for me.”

Ayew netted 12 goals in 34 league appearances for Swansea last season. The 26-year-old begins his West Ham adventure on Monday when the Hammers face Chelsea in their Premier League opener.