Asamoah Gyan: I’m fit for Uganda clash

Asamoah Gyan has shrugged of fitness worries and insists he will be fit to lead Ghana in their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Friday.

The 30-year-old turned up for the side’s first training session on Tuesday and showed no signs of pains. The Al Ahli striker has been out of the team in recent times due to recurrent injuries.

But despite admitting he’s not operating at full fitness level, the former Sunderland hitman has eased the fears of a nation when he declared himself fit to play – and called on his team to discover their ruthless touch in front of goal.

“I am getting better. In my last match (for Al-Ahli), I scored twice and played for 90 minutes. I am still not hundred percent though but I am getting there,”he told reporters after Tuesday’s training session

“My body feels good and I am working on my endurance so I do not get tired quickly. I am working with my colleagues and everyone will support me to do what I do best. We are all praying for victory on Friday.”

Gyan is expected to lead his country’s attack ahead of the must-win game against the Cranes. The iconic Ghanaian figure is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 48 goals in 95 appearances.