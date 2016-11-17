Argentina players in media boycott …over marijuana claims

Lionel Messi has led the Argentina squad in a media boycott following “grave” press reports about the team and their recent form.

The 29-year-old announced the ban after scoring in the side’s 3-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Colombia.

A radio report alleged that forward Ezequiel Lavezzi smoked marijuana after a training session, which he denies.

“We’ve received many accusations, a lot of lack of respect and we never said anything,” Messi said.

Messi and the 25-man squad walked out of the news conference following the Colombia game.

It was also announced that Lavezzi is taking the radio reporter to court over the accusations.

“We know there are lots of you who are not in the game of not showing us respect, but getting into one’s personal life is very grave,” Messi added.

Argentina were criticised following their 3-0 defeat by Brazil on Friday but their win over Colombia moved them up to fifth place and back into qualifying contention.

The top four in the South America group move straight into the finals, while fifth place qualifies for an intercontinental play-off.