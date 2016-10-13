Alhaji Gruzah urges Grant to name saboteurs

King Faisal owner Alhaji Karim Gruzah has urged Avram Grant to name saboteurs who are frustrating his bid to qualify the Black Stars to the 2018 World Cup or resign from the post.

The former Chelsea manager alleged certain key personalities in the country are working to wreck his team’s campaign to Russia 2018.

While falling short of names, the Israeli revealed there are clandestine attempts to frustrate the country’s bid to qualify to the World Cup for a fourth successive time.

“I am grateful to Allah that the coach has seen the people undermining him but he should be bold to mention names,” he told Asempa FM

“What he is saying is true but he should be specific on the people. He must come out and mention the names so that we deal with those people and find solution to the problems. If he cannot do that then he should resign from his post”.

The GFA has been involved in a prolonged dispute with the ministry over issues concerning the management of national teams since Nii Lantey Vanderpuije began his reign as head of the latter in February.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com