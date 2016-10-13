Algeria sack ex-Black Stars coach

Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has quit as Algeria coach after players led a dressing-room revolt against him soon after a 1-1 draw at home with Cameroon on Sunday.

Algeria government television broke the news of the departure of the 62-year-old coach and an official announcement from the Algeria Football Federation (FAF) is expected on Wednesday after their meeting.

The players are understood to have openly blamed Rajevac for the disappointing 1-1 draw at home with Cameroon on Sunday night.

Rajevac, who took over Africa’s leading country team in June, met with FAF president Mohamed Raouraou Tuesday and agreed to cancel his contract.

Nabil Neghiz and Yazid Mansouri are expected to be in temporary charge of the team for next month’s trip to Nigeria.

The Dessert Foxes will travel to Uyo on 12 November to face Group leaders Nigeria in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

