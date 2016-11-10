Ahead of Ghana, Egypt World Cup qualifiers

Injured Asamoah Gyan confident of victory

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes his colleagues can defeat Egypt despite his absence in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers scheduled for November 13.

The 30-year-old was not named in the 23-man squad presented last week by Avram Grant after picking up a knee injury at his club side.

However, with the Black Stars camping in Dubai, Gyan paid a visit to his teammates on Tuesday to throw his support behind them.

”It feels great to see my colleagues training. I wish I could join them but it’s all part of the game,” Gyan told Ghana FA media.

”As a captain, I need to show my support to the boys. We have a crucial game ahead of us so I just came here to support the team and make sure everything is fine.

”I live in Dubai and with the team in Dubai, I have to show up and give them my blessings before they leave for the game,” he said.

He added: “I felt bad after the injury because this particular game is an important one in the qualifiers. I was down when I got injured because I was prepared for it but we can teach them a lesson [without me].

“We’ve got quality players in the team [and] we don’t depend on one person. I have been around for quite a long time – fourteen years- in the team and people are used to me which is normal. I think the other strikers available can also do something for the nation because they are also doing well at their club side.

“They just have to stay focused and be confident. I am sure everyone, when given the opportunity, can deliver for the nation.”

The Black Stars will have their third training session today and are expected to depart Dubai for Alexandria on Friday.