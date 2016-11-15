Ahead of Congo qualifier Grant to recall suspended Kevin Boateng

Ghana coach Avram Grant will recall suspended midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng into his squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo next year in what appears a panic reaction, Happy FM has reported.

The Israeli has come under mounting pressure to revive the side’s dwindling fortunes after slipping to 2-0 defeat against Egypt on Sunday.

According to Happy FM presenter Jeffery Kwabena Sintim Koree ‘Chaskele’, the former Chelsea manager has told managers of the team he needs the Las Palmas ace in his squad ahead of the crucial tie against Congo next year.

The Black Stars find themselves in a tight corner and must now grind out results in the remaining four games and hope other results go their way to secure the sole ticket for the global showpiece.

Ghana play Congo in a double header in August and September 2017 and six points are needed to give them any chance.

