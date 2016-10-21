Afriyie labels Afcon draw as ‘Group of Death’

Ghana Football Association vice president George Afriyie believes the Black Stars have found themselves in the ‘Group of Death’ following the final draw for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Avram Grant’s charges have been placed in Group D alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Uganda – who are set to make a return to the tournament after 39 years – and Mali, who handed the Black Stars a 3-1 defeat the last time both teams met at the tournament.

Coincidentally, Ghana, Egypt and Uganda find themselves in same group for the 2018 Fifa World Cup last round qualifiers.

“I think that our group is the toughest,” Afriyie said after the draw.

“It is similar to the World Cup Draw [because we have Egypt and Uganda].

“It will be a repeat of the World Cup qualifiers.

“I always trust my boys and the results of the draw will bring the best out of them.”

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Uganda on January 17, before taking on Mali four days later.

The four-time champions then have a date with Egypt on January 25 to wrap up the group stage.

Having made the semifinals of the last five editions, including a final defeat to Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire in 2010 and 2015 respectively, Ghana will be hoping to break a 35-year jinx to lift the trophy for the first time since 1982.