Abdul Wahab Praises Dwarfs From Japan

By Naabenyin Joojo Amissah,

A former management member of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs, Mr. Abdul Wahab Musah has called on all supporters of the club to show greater appreciation to the playing body and the technical handlers through their massive support in the league. By this, he said the players would be boosted to give their all to the team.

Mr Wahab made this known to The Chronicle sports in an exclusive interview from his base in Japan, where he is currently pursing further studies.

Mr Wahab was part of the management of the club from 2011 to 2015, before he left for Japan. He still remains a committed and staunch sympathiser.

His call comes on the heel of a high level of commitment that have been adopted by the playing body, technical staff and management in the second round of the league, which has drastically transformed the team.

“I’m most grateful to the management of the club for their vision and direction. Their bold and prudent decision to overhaul the team and the technical bench is what is in my view, yielding the results we desire now”, he posited.

According to him, the recent marvellous performance of the team was not achieved on a silver platter, but through conscious effort and massive investment.

“As supporters and followers who have the club at heart, we must appreciate the effort of management, our new coach and the players for making us proud,” he advised.

He continued that the zeal of the players to remain in the top flight so that people in the Central Region in general and Cape Coast in particular would have a feel of the premiership must be sustained by all and sundry.

He was optimistic that Dwarfs would avoid relegation and remain in the premiership next season. With their current impressive performances they arguably are the most improved club in the second round.

With six matches to end the season, Dwarfs has moved to the 8th position with 33 points. Their next match will be an away game against struggling International Allies at the Tema Park.