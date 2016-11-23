Avram Grant shortlisted for U.S. coaching job

Black Stars head coach Avram Grant is on a shortlist of coaches being looked at to replace Jurgen Klinsmann as the head coach of the U.S national team.

The United States of America sacked German trainer Jurgen Klinsmann a few days ago and are desperate to name a new boss to get them back on track.

Grant himself is looking for a good route out of his current deal with the Black Stars following a strained relationship with his employers and accumulation of poor results in the last three months.

The Black Stars have failed to secure a victory in their last five games and look all but certain to miss out on securing qualification to the World Cup in Russia 2018 after managing just a point from their first two games of the qualification series.

Grant has vast experienced having coached West Ham United and Chelsea in the English Premier League, he also reached the final of the UEFA Champions League with the latter.

There is an unspoken part of equation which has to be settled if Grant is to get the job in the U.S, he will have to find an amicable settlement with the GFA before moving to the United States as his current deal will expire in February 2017.

