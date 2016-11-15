Trust Sports Emporium commissioning today

An expected funfair and pure pugilistic demonstration is set to rock the newly-constructed boxing gymnasium (Trust Sports Emporium) near the Korle-Bu traffic lights in Accra today.

No other person than President John Mahama will grace the event and perform the grand commissioning of the sports edifice.

Located near Bukom, a fishing community that has produced world champions like Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and Joshua Clottey, among others, it is aimed at providing a platform for boxing in particular and sports in general, to revive its dwindling fortunes.

A press conference preceding the commissioning this morning saw the weigh-in of the boxers who will do battle in the night of boxing tomorrow.

Eight fights, including a national lightweight title involving Benjamin Lamptey (Bukom Gym) and Sheriff Quaye (Black Panthers Gym) will be the main bout, put together by ETC & Trust Sports Emporium, in association with Box Office Sports.

Officials of ETC Polska, Yatzek Sholterla and Victor Slavenskey, contractors of the Sports Emporium, expressed the hope that the facility will offer the youth the opportunity to identify and express their sporting talents.

The giant sporting facility, set for commissioning at 4pm today, was constructed by ETC Polska and supported by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).