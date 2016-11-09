Asamoah Gyan withdraws from Liberty purchase

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has withdrawn his interest in buying a majority stake in former club Liberty Professionals.

The former Sunderland hitman was widely reported to be interested in buying majority shares in the financially-stricken club.

But the on loan Al Ahli striker has pulled the plugs after the move find its way into the media.

Liberty Professionals director George Afriyie has revealed the 30-year-old is no longer interested in investing in the club.

“It’s important that when we are with players you also have to advise them because he won’t be playing forever,” he told Accra-based Starr FM

“At a certain point he would want to go into administration or coaching or what he thinks the future can do for him. But some of us felt that why can’t we convince him to be a shareholder in the club so it was a suggestion.

He added: “But the truth is that I don’t know how some portion of the media picked it and so for now he has informed me that he is no more interested so I can’t say whether in future, he would want to come on board, but the last time I spoke to him, he is no more interested.”