Black Stars to camp in Dubai …ahead of Egypt game

Ghana will pitch camp in Dubai to prepare for the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria on November 13.

The Black Stars began their campaign on a low note following a goalless draw with Uganda in Tamale last month while other Group E member Egypt defeated Congo 2-1 in away fixture.

Avram Grant’s men were initially billed to stay in Istanbul, Turkey for their groundwork. However, weather conditions prompted a change of plan to Dubai.

“The management committee and technical team of the Black Stars initially suggested Istanbul in Turkey as camping base ahead of the Egypt game.

“It was approved but after further checks last week, we realised the weather conditions there has changed a little compared to Egypt, particularly Alexandria, where the game will take place in two weeks time,” a source close to the arrangements told Goal.

“Currently in Istanbul, the temperature is between 8°C and 9°C, with 57% Humidity while Alexandria has between 23°C and 25°C as well as 57% humidity so the players will struggle.

“After series of deliberations, Dubai became the ideal place for the team because the temperature now ranges between 27 °C to 32°C and 34% Humidity and it is similar to Egypt. The players cannot train in a cold weather and play such an important game in a relatively different situation.

“The squad will be announced this week by Grant and players are expected to arrive in Dubai after the weekend’s league games, between Sunday and Monday

“They will spend six days in Dubai before leaving on Friday (September 11) to Egypt with a private jet and train at the Borg Al Arab Stadium on Saturday before the game takes place the following day,” the source added.

Goal understands that a record 75,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the game and Ghana government is planning to send some supporters to cheer on the Black Stars. In the other group game, Uganda will host Congo at Namboole Stadium in Kampala on November 12.