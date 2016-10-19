PLB proposes December 18 for start of league

The Premier League Board has tentatively fixed 18 December as start date for the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season, according to reports in the local media.

But that date must be ratified by the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

There were no troubles promoting three clubs Elmina Sharks, Great Olympics and Bolga All Stars- from the Division One League.

The trio will be replacing evicted clubs Techiman City, New Edubiase United and Sekondi Hasaacas. Wa All Stars defied odds to win last season campaign.