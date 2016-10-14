Premier League is back after Int. break

Performance during the international break were so lacking in headline material, such that we’re in desperate need of something to really get excited about.

Luckily, Aguero, Ibrahimovic, Coutinho, Sanchez, Pogba, De Bruyne, Klopp, Mourinho, Conte and the rest are back to give us exactly what we need.

The following matches are scheduled for Saturday 15th October 2016;

Chelsea V Leicester

N’Golo Kante’s defection from Leicester to Chelsea over the summer left a void which Claudio Ranieri is still struggling to fill.

The Foxes boss can be forgiven for finding it impossible to pinpoint a player with the same Tasmanian Devil intensity and relentless energy as Kante and he’s going to get a stark reminder of the Frenchman’s qualities at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

Having worked so closely with him during Leicester’s romp to the title last term, perhaps Ranieri has an idea or two about how best to limit Kante’s influence.

It will be intriguing to see just how the champions set up as they bid to avoid making the worst eight-game start by a side defending their crown during the Premier League era.

West Brom V Tottenham

Goal machine Chadli is living up to his tag as West Brom’s most expensive player following his £13million move from Tottenham and this weekend he has the chance to show Spurs just what they’re missing.

There’d be something poetic about Tottenham’s unbeaten record – the only one left in the Premier League – falling at the hands of a player they were happy to see leave White Hart Lane.

Arsenal V Swansea

To the surprise of some and delight of many, Bob Bradley’s epic football pilgrimage – via the USA, Egypt, Norway and France – finally reached the Premier League with his appointment by Swansea this week. The arrival of Bradley adds a new dimension to the English top-flight.

The American will be hoping to bring more culture to these shores than some of the most notable imports from across the Atlantic and he has the perfect stage to show what he can do at Arsenal on Saturday.

Stoke V Sunderland

Sunderland have made a habit of starting seasons slowly and this year has been no different.

Currently they sit bottom of the Premier League with two points from their seven games.

On Saturday they go to Stoke, who have had a shocker under Mark Hughes so far. The match presents both sides’ best opportunity to seal a first victory of the season. You can get 9-1 on a 0-0 draw.

Man City V Everton

A Fast paced game will clearly be on display at the Etihad Stadium, where first-placed City and the fifth-placed Toffees go head to head.

In each corner sits a man whose managerial mantras were defined by Cruyff – Pep Guardiola and Ronald Koeman; both intricate, technical, imaginative football men who have already had huge impacts on their respective clubs since joining in the summer.

For Guardiola, the match presents a chance to make amends for his first loss at the helm, at Tottenham a fortnight ago.