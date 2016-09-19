Techiman City, Hasaacas join Edubiase to relegation …as All Stars receive trophy

BY NAABENYIN JOOJO AMISSAH.

Despite their 3-1 away lose to Hasaacas at the Esipong Stadium, Wa All Stars were yesterday given a virgin trophy to crown their efforts as champions for the 2015/2016 league season.

They won the league title, which is their first in history on match day 29 with a sweet 2-1 victory over their fierce contenders, Aduana FC.

Meanwhile, the Giants of the West, Sekondi Hasaacas and Techiman City yesterday joined New Edubiase United to the lower division, following their exit from the Premier League.

The three sides were relegated from the premiership due to their poor performance in the league, as they failed to cross the border line to the safety zone.

New Edubiase United were relegated even before the final league matches were played. Per their point accumulation, it was clear that Hasaacas were going taste relegation and this eventually happened.

Even though Hasaacas won their last match against the runaway champions at the Esipong stadium, their eleventh hour display was not enough to save them from playing alongside their city rivals, Sekondi Eleven Wise, in the lower division.

Techiman City, on the other hand, were relegated by fellow Brong Ahafo side, Berekum Chelsea.

They thumped their regional rivals by four goals to nil and this was good enough to send the Techiman City lads to relegation.

If supporters of both Hasaacas and Edubiase are hoping to see their clubs back into the premiership next two seasons, then they should start re-rewriting their notes and preparing the teams well.

Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs survived with a two 2-0 victory over Dreams F/C in far away Dawu.

Striker Latif Blessing’s mysterious hat trick at the Dansoman Park saved troubled Liberty Professionals from being relegated.

International Allies also lifted their fighting spirit and put up a spirited fight to secure a vital point at the Dormaa Park.

Medeama shared the spoils with Ashgold at the Tarkwah T and A Park whilst Kotoko recorded a sweet 2-1 revenge over WAFA in Kumasi.

Hearts of Oak recorded their second victory under stop gap coach, Yaw Preko at the Gyenfi Park in Bekwai against relegated New Edubiase. The Phobians came from behind to win the duel by 3-1.