Top Four Clubs In Battle For Supremacy…As League Enters Match Day 25 Today

By Naabenyin Joojo Amissah.

Fireworks will be expected to greet the 25th week league fixtures today, as the four top clubs on the league log enter into fierce battle.

As if by design, league leaders Wa All Stars will host third placed Hearts of Oak, whilst second placed Aduana will travel to Kumasi to battle it out against fourth on the log Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Many soccer lovers have dubbed these matches as the “clash of the titans”. This is due to the high tension that the matches will generate, the outcome of which will affect their title aspirations.

ALL STARS VS HEARTS OF OAK

Much will be at stake at the Wa Park today, when All Stars engage Hearts of Oak. The host will have their destiny in their own hands as they face the Phobians.

The league leaders want to win their first ever premiership title this season and cannot afford to slip at their own backyard. A win will cement their lead on the league log, while their chances will be derailed if they lose.

All Stars have remained a thorn in the fresh of Hearts of Oak since they joined the elite division in the 2007/2008 league season.

Today’s game will bring to 18 the number of times the two sides have met in the premiership. All Stars have won 9 out of their previous 17 matches, drawn 3 times and lost 5 times to the Phobians.

Hearts do not have a good away record against All Stars and the odds favour the home side today.

KOTOKO VS ADUANA

Supporters of Asante Kotoko will throng the Baba Yara Stadium today, expecting nothing than victory, when their idol club comes face to face against Aduana Stars.

A victory will earn them 42 points and if Hearts lose at Wa, Kotoko could move to the second position. Kotoko has lifted their game in their last two matches and their saccharine 2-0 victory over Liberty on Sunday has put some confidence in their supporters.

Matches between Aduana and Kotoko have always been interesting to watch, as both sides on a bright day can exhibit good football. The two sides haveplayed 13 league matches. Aduana has won 5 times while Kotoko has managed 4 wins and 4 had ended in a stalemate.

Former Kotoko goal poacher, Yahaya Mohammed will be expected to lead the onslaught against his former pay masters in today’s game.

Striker Dauda Mohammed, who has been scoring some important goals for Kotoko, should be at his best, if the Porcupines wish to carry the day.

EBUSUA DWARFS VS INTER ALLIES

Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs will have a bone to pick against International Allies as they travel to the Tema Park in another tough match.

The Mysterious club will be going into the game without their chief tormenter, Bright Luqman and kingpin Joseph Essor. However, coachProsper Narteh Ogum has told The Chronicle in an interview that the absence of the duo will not affect his team.

According to him, all his players are physically, psychologically, tactically and mentally fit for the big game. Judging from the recent performance of the Cape Coasters in the league, Inter Allies will be in a game of their lives.

ASHGOLD VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS

Liberty Professionals will have a much difficult situation to deal with, as they trek to Obuasi to face Ashgold. Liberty had a real shock of their lives when Kotoko pipped them by 2-0 at the Dansoman Carl Reidolph Park.

Ashgold, who are now guided by their substantive coach, Bashiru Hayford, managed a one all draw against Dreams F/C in faraway Dawu. The home side seem to have a better psychological boost ahead of their opponents.

TECHIMAN CITY VS NEW EDUBIASE

Players of Techiman City boosted their ego on Sunday when they defied all odds and shared the spoils with Hearts in Accra.

New Edubiase on the other hand settled for a 1-1 draw against WAFA at Bekwai. The home side, Techiman City, must guide against complacency as they seem to have lost their home invincibility.

CHELSEA VS HASAACAS

Berekum Chelsea, who suffered a painful one nil defeat at the hands of their regional rivals, Aduana Stars, will want to vent their anger on Sekondi Hasaacas.

The “Doo” Boys have not been impressive in their recent outings. They have given away some vital points at home and away very cheaply.

They will have to fight above themselves if they really want to remain in the premiership and this will start with giving their host a good run for their money. A defeat will spell doom for them.

BECHEM UNITED VS MEDEAMA

Bechem United, who are currently 15 on the table, will be having a fierce battle against Medeama at home. The visitors survived T.B Mazembe scare in their CAF confederation cup group stage game at the Essipong Stadium.

Medeama have not been bad away performance but they will need something extra to beat Bechem United at home.

WAFA VS DREAMS

West Africa Football Association (WAFA) and Dreams F.C will sell an entertaining football for their supporters, when the two sides clash at the Sogakope Park.

WAFA has so far sunk the likes of Kotoko, All Stars and Hearts at the Sogakope Park and Dreams F.C will have to be extra vigilant to avoid defeat.