Wa All Stars Remains On Top Despite Defeat

By Naabenyin Joojo Amissah.

Wa All Stars still remains at the pinnacle of the Ghana Premier League after match day 24, despite their painful one nil away defeat to the ‘team of the moment’ Ebusua Dwarfs, at Cape Coast on Saturday.

This follows the inability of their closest contenders, Accra Hearts of Oak to win their home game against visiting Techiman City at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A win for the Phobians would have sent them to the acme with a point adrift the current leaders, but as usual, the Phobians failed to go for the kill when it mattered most.

Cosmos Duada’s expertly converted sport kick was cancelled by their opponents, who showed resilience, though the odds were against them.

Before Hearts lost the top position to the current leaders following their 3- 0 humiliation at the hands of WAFA, they drew one all against visiting Ashgold in Accra.

Though Hearts knew how important that match was and what a win could have done for them, they allowed Ashgold to cancel their lead and settled for a one all stalemate.

WAFA’s 3-0 thumping to end their unbeaten away record at Sogakope, with Dwarfs taming Techiman City at Techiman, Hearts was still tipped as the huge favourite ahead of Techiman City by pundits to rise to the occasion, because there was every reason that Dwarfs was going to beat All Stars.

Dwarfs stunned Wa All Stars alright, but Hearts who have their own destiny in their hands as far as climbing up the league log was concerned, shared the spoils.

Though they still remain at the second position, supporters of the Oak Tree have started their permutations about whether they could win the cup.

Hearts will travel to face All Stars in their next game in Wa and the point difference between the two sides could be extended to four if the home side carries the day.

On the other hand, Hearts, who seem to be comfortable away performers until the WAFA debacle, could topple their host should they (Hearts) be able to win.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko dazed Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindolf Park in Dansoman with a 2-0 defeat that saw the Ashanti Warriors carry the three points back to the Garden City.

The sweet victory recorded by Kotoko means a double for them over Liberty this season. This has sent Kotoko to the 4th position on the league table, a point adrift their bitter rivals, Hearts of Oak.

A win in their next game at home against Aduana Stars could help Michael Osei win back the hearts of his employers. Team of the moment, Mysterious Ebusua Dwarf honoured a promise they made to their supporters, ahead of their game against Wa All Stars in Cape Coast.

Though they struggled throughout the first 45 minutes to let their total dominance count, they finally secured the much needed goal 10 minutes into the second half.

To supporters of the club, the victory was a sweet revenge of a similar one they suffered at Wa under ex-coach J.E. Sarpong during the first round.

This win marks the 5th consecutive time Dwarfs have won at home in the second round of the season.

Aduana Stars won the Brong Ahafo derby against Chelsea at Dormaa by a lone goal. They now occupy the second position on the table with 40 points.

At the Bekwai Park, New Edubiase failed to save themselves from eminent relegation by sharing the spoils with their visitors.

Another club that seems to have transformed during the second round is AshantiGold. The return of their head coach, Bashiru Hayford, seems to be working perfectly for them now. They secured a vital point at Dawu, against C. K Akonor’s Dreams F/C.

Bechem United poured their anger on fellow struggling side, Inter Allies, at the Bechem Park and succeeded in getting the maximum points with a 2-0 win.

The match between Medeama SC and giants of the west, Sekondi Hasaacas could not be honoured due to Medeama’s continental clash against T.P Mazembe in the CAF Confederation Cup.