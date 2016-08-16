Asamoah Gyan Close To Besiktas Deal

By Naabenyin Joojo Amissah,

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan to close to clinching a move to Turkish champions Besiktas with a deal likely to be sealed this week, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 30-year-old is in advanced talks with the Istanbul-based giants over the switch from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

The agent negotiating the deal Kamil Cira has been involved in convincing Shanghai officials over releasing the Ghanaian to Besiktas.

While the Ghanaian is willing to move the Chinese are also keen on the move to reduce their wage bill with Gyan unlikely to get playing time in Shanghai. Gyan, 30, joined the Super League side from Al Ain for an undisclosed fee.

He was offered a staggering £227,000 per week compensation to make him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world. But the iconic Ghana international suffered injuries which have kept him from playing at 100% resulting in their signing of a new foreign striker.

The arrival of Brazilian striker Hulk from from Zenit Saint Petersburg fueled speculations he could be shipped out to free the club’s wages. This has led to the club exhausting its foreign players quota pushing Gyan to the fringes of the squad.

Gyan has not done badly since moving to China as he has made 10 appearances for the Red Eagles in his first season, scoring four times. Gyan is Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 48 goals in over 90 appearances.