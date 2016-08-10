Rio Olympics The Most Amazing National Anthems

By Alex Marshall

A national anthem is a generally patriotic musical composition that evokes and eulogizes the history, traditions and struggles of its people, recognized either by a nation’s government as the official national song

The next two months, during the Rio 2016 Olympics, should be heaven for music fans, because it’s a chance to hear the most important songs ever written: national anthems.

National anthems have genuinely achieved more than any other type of music you can name. People have fought wars singing them, healed countries following bitter struggles, like South Africa’s after apartheid.

Some have the most boring music imaginable, but others are like pop songs – unforgettable as soon as you’ve heard them. They have inspired everyone from sports people to school children.

So, which ones should you be praying get an airing at the Games? I would start with the following;

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana:

Philip Gbeho is best known for composing the Ghana National Anthem. However, the current lyrics of “God Bless Our Homeland Ghana” that has been in use since the 1970s were written by Michael Kwame Gbordzoe. For unexplained reasons, the government discarded the original words of Gbeho’s piece which started with: ‘Lord God our Father we pray thee’…

Given that Ghana has never won a gold medal at the Olympics, the chances of that happening in Brazil are slim. However, if it does happen and the Ghana National Anthem is sang, whose anthem will it be? Philip Gbeho or Michael Gbordzoe.

South Africa Rainbow Anthem

Like the national anthem of Switzerland, which has different lyrics for each of the country’s four official languages (French, German, Italian and Romansh), the current national anthem of South Africa is unique in that five of the country’s eleven official languages are used in the same anthem (the first stanza is divided between two languages, with each of the remaining three stanzas in a different language).

Russia, National Anthem

If there’s one anthem likely to cause controversy at the Games, it’s Russia’s. Given the revelations of state-sponsored doping of the country’s athletes, there’s a fair chance the crowd will boo it if any Russian wins gold. But that’d be a huge shame, and not only for the athletes. Russia’s anthem is one of the best there is; a song as powerful as an army marching across the steppe.

Myanmar, Until the End of the World

Myanmar’s anthem comes in a strange fashion. When played in the country, it starts with a traditional Burmese folk tune, until 30 seconds in when it suddenly lurches into a military march. It’s a bit like listening to a DJ who suddenly gets bored and switches records, but it’s all the better for it.

Nepal, We Are Hundreds of Flowers

Nepal’s isn’t your usual anthem. It doesn’t try to sound like a military march or a church hymn. Instead it sounds like a joyous Nepali pop song, the sort of music you hear blaring out in discos. It’s the only anthem normally played on a Casio keyboard.

Israel, The Hope

If there’s one emotion that anthems normally steer clear of, it’s sadness. Most composers seem to think that anthems must sound boisterous and proud if they are to stir patriotism. Israel’s proves that’s wrong. It is filled with longing for a Jewish homeland, both in its words and its nostalgic music. It’s so sad, in fact, it seems more appropriate for a funeral than celebrating a gold medal. But if any anthem is going to make an athlete cry on the podium, it’s this, and isn’t that what TV viewers want?

Kazakhstan, My Kazakhstan

Everybody enjoys it when the wrong anthem’s played by mistake, don’t they? Well, perhaps not Kazakh athletes. Back in 2012, one was played a song from the comedy Borat instead of their anthem. Another time, Kazakh athletes were played Ricky Martin’s Livin’ la Vida Loca at an opening ceremony. So if a Kazakh does wins gold, makes sure you’re listening. It should actually sound like this song.

Brazil, National Anthem

Brazil’s anthem is a genuine triumph, a mini-opera whose introduction alone spirals ever-upwards, getting quicker and quicker, as if the melody itself is trying to drag people onto their feet. But at this Olympics, you want it played for one reason only: because the crowd will sing. Brazilians don’t sing their anthem reluctantly. They sing it joyously, belting out every word and carrying on singing long after the music’s stopped. If it’s played, it will be the most exhilarating sound at the Rio Games.

China, March of the Volunteers

China’s perky anthem is played so often at the Olympics, it’s surprising that few people know its unusual past. It was originally written for a 1935 film called Children of Troubled Times – a love story set against the Japanese invasion of Manchuria. But the song itself, especially its call to “build a new Great Wall with our own flesh and blood”, proved so popular and practically forced its way into becoming the country’s anthem.

Mauritania, National Anthem

If a national anthem is meant to advertise a country, then Mauritania’s does it very badly. It has such an air of menace, it practically screams, “If you come here, you’re not getting out”. It’s far more threatening than Iran’s or North Korea’s anthems – countries you might think would want to scare.

Democratic Republic of Congo, Arise Congolese

The UK’s God Save the King – was originally meant to be sung by a soloist, not by a crowd. There’s only one anthem that keeps up that tradition: the Democratic Republic of Congo’s. Its final section is written to be sung by a lone singer, a choir only chiming in with the words “Congo”, “30 June” and “sacred day” in reference to when the country got independence. Unfortunately, it’s rarely done properly, but you get the feeling of its beauty even in the instrumental.

Source: BBC.com