Ghana’s Version Of el classico: How It All Happened

By Naabenyin Joojo Amissah

Soccer fans in Ghana, particularly supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts Oak were on Sunday given a lot to cheer about, when the two most glamorous clubs clashed at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The match, which was dubbed Ghana’s version of El classico, ended in a one all draw. Supporters of both teams, who went to the stadium to watch their clubs play, including those who watched the game in the comfort of their homes, claimed they were satisfied with the outcome.

Some football fans who spoke to The Chronicle after the match intimated that, the game lived up to expectation. To supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak, who were playing away, their players made them proud by securing a point to maintain their unbeaten away record this year.

Other supporters of the oldest club in Ghana, who thronged the stadium, were extremely happy with the result, for one particular reason.

According to them, a loss would have broken their long time record of not losing to Kotoko on both home and away in the league. It will be recalled that the Phobians lost to the bitterest rivals during the first round of the league through a bizarre goal conceded by goalkeeper Soulamana Abdulai.

This means supporters, technical team and the playing body went into the supper clash fully determined to maintain their unbeaten away record this year and also to ensure that Kotoko does not beat them back to back in the league.

On the contrary, players of Kotoko were too eager to win the match to keep their hopes of closing the gap between them and their rivals and also to prove that they were determined to win the league. The home side needed a win badly to put the smiles back on the faces of their supporters who are too hungry for a win for their darling club.

It must be noted that the Porcupine Warriors have not won a match in their last three games, before the supper clash. They had a rude shock of their lives at the hands of Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast when they suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat last Wednesday.

But last Sunday, Kwame Boateng’s rebound from goalkeeper Soulamana’s impressive first time save broke the virginity of the game in the 17th minute, in favour of the home side. The expectant fabulous supporters greeted the goal with cheers that vibrated the entire stadium.

Kotoko, from this stage, dominated play and kept passing and knocking the ball around their guests, who were struggling to settle down in the game. The visitors, after conceding the goal, resorted to long range balls to locate their lone ranger upfront, Samuel Yeboah.

However, the two central defenders of Kotoko reduced him to a mere passenger in the game and intelligently dealt with all the supplies that were intended for him from the midfield.

The Hearts attacking machinery simply could not operate well throughout the first department of the game. Perhaps the absence of striker Cosmos Dauda affected the game plan of the league leaders.

Hearts entered the game with a 4-2-3-1 formation, while Kotoko kept their typical 4-4-2 game plan, with Frank Sarfo Gyenfi and Emmanuel Gyenfi leading the onslaught from the right and left wings respectively.

These two wingers tormented the lateral defenders of the Phobians in the course of the first half and occasionally forced them to concede infringements at dangerous positions. Though they took the lead, as it was expected, the noise from the Kotoko supporters could only stay for a while and then went down.

Skipper Amos Frimpong, whose contribution was negligible in the first half appealed to the supporters to make some more noise, before they again started to cheer the players on. One thing that was strange to supporters was the attitude of Kotoko shot stopper, Ernest Sowah.

At the time his side were dominating play and scored in the process, the goalie strangely resorted to delay tactics and antics any time the ball went to him. This situation allowed Hearts players to regroup and think of how to soak the pressure whenever the keeper had the ball.

Kotoko went into the dressing room with a goal advantage

The desire of the Asante Warriors to baptise their rivals with more goals in the second department of the game turned sour and bitter for them.

The Phobians exhibited stamina, one of the qualities picked under former coach Kenichi and this changed the pattern of the game. The visitors varied their game tactics in the second half and kept holding on to the ball with inter positional play, with Samudeen and Mustapha Essuman discharging their duties in midfield.

Youngster Patrick Razak broke free from Atta Kusi who had intelligently policed him throughout the first 45 minutes to score the much needed equaliser for Hearts of Oak. After the goal the Phobians took over the game and carried the fight to their host.

They kept on pushing deep and bombarded their goal area with shots, but lack of accuracy and luck prevented them from fetching the winning goal. The introduction of bulky attacker, Ibrahim Musah by Coach Daniel Traguils worsened the plight of Kotoko, as their defenders appeared to have no answer on how to control and contain him.

He looked so dangerous any time he had the ball and this situation made things extremely difficult for his markers. His combination with substitute Eric Kumi changed the tempo of the game and brought much relief to the visitors and their fans.

However, their individual brilliance and magic could not revenge the painful defeat they suffered at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first round of the league.

After the game, Hearts of Oak players went round waving at their supporters in appreciation for their encouragement and support. Hearts’ Inusah Musa was adjudged the most valuable player.

Kotoko coach, Michael Osei, in a post-match interview said he was satisfied with the result because it was a true reflection of the game. According to him, both teams played well and were tactically disciplined.

Though he admitted that his side played well and dominated play in the first 45 minutes, he was quick to add that in modern football, one team can’t dominate the entire duration of 90 minutes.

His skipper, Amos Frimpong, after the game took to his Facebook page to thank his supporters for standing behind them. Hearts coach, Daniel Traguils in a post-match interview said he was not satisfied because he his side did not win. He, however, said to secure a point against Kotoko in Kumasi was refreshing.

It is on record that no foreign coach has ever led Accra Hearts of Oak to defeat Kotoko at the Baba Stadium, while Kokoto is being managed by a local coach. It will be noted that Kotoko lost to Heart who were coached by Kostadin Papic, a Serbian, at the Kumasi Stadium in the 2008/2009 season.