2018 World Cup qualifier Agyemang Badu upbeat about Ghana’s chances

Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes they are ready to fight for a spot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ghana is scheduled to begin their World Cup qualifying series on October 7 when they host their Ugandan counterparts at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

After hosting Uganda, the team will travel to play Egypt in Cairo before they play Congo.

“The national team has all the capabilities to qualify,” Badu was quoted as saying by GNA.

“This [will be] the fourth time [and] we will fight for the country to win. I’m very confident that we’ll qualify.

“It’s not always about money. The players have the nation at heart despite all the negative perceptions about us. And [with] the fact that we [don’t] put money before our work, I am 100 per cent or 120% sure that we are ready to work.

“We know where we want to take the country to and we are ready to move forward.”

Ghana will be hoping to uplift their performance after the painful exit from the 2014 world cup in Brazil.