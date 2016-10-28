2018 World Cup qualifier 75,000 Egyptian fans to storm Ghana

Four years after the Port Said stadium massacre, Egypt is set to allow 75,000 fans into the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria for their 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Ghana on November 20.

Impressed by the conduct of fans despite Zamalek losing the Caf African Champions League title to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend, Sports minister Khaled Abdel-Aziz decided to increase access for fans from 50,000 inside the 86,000-seater ground.

He announced this via a Facebook post on Monday, a fact that has been confirmed by leading Egyptian media with Kingfut reporting that the minister has reached an agreement with his counterpart in the Interior ministry.

Known for their vociferous support for the Pharaohs, the fans would be expected to prove the 12th man against the Black Stars as Egypt bid to qualify for their first World Cup since 1990.

It was the same Ghana that stopped them from reaching Brazil 2014, but this time the Egyptians are not leaving anything to chance.

Having picked up three points away from home in their 2-1 defeat of Congo, the Pharaohs will hope to extend their lead at the top of the group with victory over the Black Stars in Alexandria next month.

With a mammoth crowd in full roar, there will be no lack of confidence for the hosts.