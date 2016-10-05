1st American to coach in EPL

Swansea City’s new manager Bob Bradley says his appointment is a key moment for United States football.

The 58-year-old former USA boss is the first American to manage in the Premier League, following the Swans’ sacking of Francesco Guidolin.

After his last game in charge of French side Le Havre, Bradley said: “To go to the Premier League is special.

“It’s still an opportunity for me, for my family and for American football. That’s important.”

The Welsh side have won just once in their past seven matches and are 17th in the Premier League table.

Swansea’s American owners, Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, and chairman Huw Jenkins ended the 10-month tenure of Italian Guidolin on Monday with the club above the relegation places only on goal difference.

Bradley beat ex-Manchester United assistant manager Ryan Giggs, former Derby boss Paul Clement and the one-time Villarreal manager Marcelino to the job after spells in Egypt, Norway and France since leaving the USA in 2011.